A time-honoured decorating trend that doesn't have rules

"People are now freer than ever when it comes to designing and decorating their homes," says interior stylist and Carpet Court style ambassador, Heather Nette King. "Gone are the days when certain colours and styles were definitely 'in' or 'out'. Of course, if you want to create a certain look, say brutalist or modern coastal, there are certain guidelines to follow. But the point is, you don't have to adopt a specific style - you can live with the colours, textures, furniture, and materials that please just you!"

