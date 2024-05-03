A time-honoured decorating trend that doesn't have rules

Some interior trends seem to come and go so swiftly, you could almost miss them.
However, there is an emerging look that has deep roots in the past and will likely become a mainstay of future interiors.
The concept of eclecticism goes back to ancient philosophers, who derived or 'selected' their ideas from a broad range of sources.
During the Victorian era, interior eclecticism gained popularity when the new age of travel meant interior objects and styles could be adopted from other countries and cultures.
According to Carpet Court trend forecasters, in 2024 the many rules that previously governed interior styles have relaxed considerably, encouraging customers to explore their own tastes and preferences, and create a look that's entirely their own.
"People are now freer than ever when it comes to designing and decorating their homes," says interior stylist and Carpet Court style ambassador, Heather Nette King. "Gone are the days when certain colours and styles were definitely 'in' or 'out'. Of course, if you want to create a certain look, say brutalist or modern coastal, there are certain guidelines to follow. But the point is, you don't have to adopt a specific style - you can live with the colours, textures, furniture, and materials that please just you!"
According to Nette King, creating a beautifully eclectic interior is a personal journey that encourages you to live among the things you love: travel mementos, new or inherited pieces, art of any genre, furniture of any style or epoch. "If it makes you happy, then it works."
1. Start with a mid-toned flooring palette, then add colour texture and your favourite interior pieces.
2. Painting walls in your favourite hues is a brilliant way to individualise your space, but try to limit your palette to three or four colours.
3. Don't get hung up on furniture, art, or objects having to be the same style. If you'd like to mix an antique with a contemporary piece, then go for it.
4. Remember that creating a personalised eclectic interior does not rely on living within a certain architectural style home - part of the beauty of this trend is that anything goes. From Californian bungalows to brutalist monoliths, you can create your personalised haven in any architectural style.
5. Adding collections is a great way to embrace eclecticism. Choose something that tickles your fancy, from shells to gallery prints to model cars, Just commit and do it with courage, and you'll find out how happy your home can make you.
6. Keep things moving. I find that I stop noticing things if I leave them in one place for too long, so make a conscious effort to keep moving my favourite things around so as I can see them with fresh eyes and perspective.
7. If you're concerned that your home will end up looking a little hodgepodge, I'd encourage you to think about ways to visually tie all of your favourite elements together. The simplest way to do this is through colour. If you build upon a neutral base colour then use a palette of up to four colours, even the most disparate items can look cohesive.
