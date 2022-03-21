coronavirus,

The Omicron subvariant BA.2 is continuing to cause concern ahead of the winter months with daily COVID cases across Australia exceeding 40,000 in recent days. The ACT has reported 898 new cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period, after numbers dropped below 1000 for the first time in days on Sunday. There were 39 people in Canberra hospitals with COVID in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, including four people in intensive care. ACT now has 6014 active cases of coronavirus, with the spread of the virus adding to the pressure on Canberra hospitals, with staff among those furloughed after being deemed close contacts. READ MORE: ACT Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said on Monday discussions between ACT Health and the education department to reduce quarantine requirements for close contacts within the school community were under way. "Once you start reducing quarantine requirements your potential for people to then have COVID and pass it on is more significant if they're not in quarantine, but on the other hand, it does allow people to continue to go to school and work," Ms Stephen-Smith told ABC radio. "They're just working through some of those requirements." There was 1304 new cases of coronavirus recorded in Tasmania in the latest reporting period. Tasmania had 24 COVID hospitalisations which included two people in intensive care. Sadly, four people have died with the virus in NSW, which recorded 14,970 cases in the 24 hours to 4pm on Sunday. There was no deaths reported in Victoria, with 7531 new cases in the latest reporting period. More to come.

