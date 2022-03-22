The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Australia in the hot seat for space race: US general

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated March 22 2022 - 2:54am, first published 2:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Defence Space Command brings members of Air Force, Army, Navy and the Australian Public Service together under an integrated headquarters within Air Force. Picture: Department of Defence

China is eyeing Australia's geographic advantages in the space race, says the head of US Space Command on the launch of Australia's Defence Space Command in Canberra.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.