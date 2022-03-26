Be brave and reap winter rewards

This autumn is not a time for gardening wimps. Need a garden filled with colour for the dull and challenging days of winter? Add pansies, primulas, Iceland poppies, heartsease, or cyclamen to your garden - now.
Jackie French is an Australian author, historian, ecologist and honourary wombat (part time), 2014-2015 Australian Children' Laureate and 2015 Senior Australian of the Year. She also writes a gardening column for The Canberra Times.
