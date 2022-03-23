The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber only

'Not good enough': ATO IT boss admits staff frustration over work-from-home tech problems

Doug Dingwall
By Doug Dingwall
March 23 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Tax Office is yet to find the cause of IT problems leading to frustration for staff. Picture: Jeffrey Chan

Tech problems hitting the Tax Office are causing huge frustration for staff working from home, but the agency is yet to identify the cause after more than two weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Doug Dingwall

Doug Dingwall

Public Service Editor

Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' public service editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity, industrial relations and national security. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.