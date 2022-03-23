The Canberra Times
Government has role in protecting local news voices: inquiry

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated March 23 2022 - 8:21am, first published 6:30am
Vital sources of local news should be better supported by government and outdated media legislation amended, a parliamentary inquiry has found.

ACM managing editor Tony Kendall welcomed the committee's support. Picture: Simon Bennett
Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

Local News

