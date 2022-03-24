While we talk about fuel costs, the pollies talk about themselves

Filling up at the servo these days comes with a sharp intake of breath. So, too, checkout time at the supermarket, when the heart skips a beat.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Four decades in the media, working in print and television. Formerly editor of the South Coast Register and Milton Ulladulla Times. Based on the South Coast of NSW.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.