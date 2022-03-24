The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Analysis

A glimpse of a post-pandemic economy for the capital

Jasper Lindell
By Jasper Lindell
March 24 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chief Minister Andrew Barr speaks in the Legislative Assembly after delivering the mid-year budget review on Thursday. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

The pandemic is not yet over, the mid-year budget review declares. But as far as the numbers are concerned, it may as well be.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jasper Lindell

Jasper Lindell

Assembly Reporter

Jasper Lindell joined the Times in 2018. He is a Legislative Assembly reporter, covering ACT politics and government. He also writes about development, heritage, local history, literature and the arts, as well as contributing to the Times' Panorama magazine on Saturdays. He was previously a Sunday Canberra Times reporter.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.