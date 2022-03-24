The Echidna Podcast: is Bondi the Real Australia?

Episode two of ACM's Echidna podcast talks Real Australia with columnist Garry Linnell; we ask cartoonist Fiona Katauskas what it's like when the opposition completely changes his image on you; and Professor Nick Biddle from the ANU explains what we should take from his most recent poll which shows Labor has a sizeable lead.
Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod
Originally from Canberra, Tom Melville worked for the BBC in the UK and as a freelancer in Tunisia before coming to ACM. He is the host of ACM's national podcast Voice of Real Australia. urlgeni.us/VORAPod
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.