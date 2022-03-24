The Canberra Times
The Echidna Podcast: is Bondi the Real Australia?

Tom Melville
By Tom Melville
March 24 2022 - 1:00pm
Episode two of ACM's Echidna podcast talks Real Australia with columnist Garry Linnell; we ask cartoonist Fiona Katauskas what it's like when the opposition completely changes his image on you; and Professor Nick Biddle from the ANU explains what we should take from his most recent poll which shows Labor has a sizeable lead.

The Echidna Podcast: is Bondi the Real Australia?
