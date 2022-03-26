The Canberra Times
Joshua Malachi James Montgomery faces ACT Supreme Court sentence hearing for COVID breach, burglary

By Toby Vue
March 26 2022 - 6:30pm
A COVID close contact who breached a health direction during lockdown in 2021 now only recalls "trying to sell some foreign currency" after he stole $10 million Indonesian rupiah among the $30,000 worth of items he took during a midday burglary.

Joshua Malachi James Montgomery faced the ACT Supreme Court on Friday.
Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

