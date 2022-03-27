The Canberra Times
Power restored to Braddon, Dickson and Lyneham

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated March 27 2022 - 11:25pm, first published 10:00pm
1212 houses were without power. Picture: Colleen Petch

Power has been restored after outages impacted parts of Braddon, Dickson and Lyneham.

