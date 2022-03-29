The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Breaking

Federal Budget 2022: Treasurer Josh Frydenberg unveils short, sharp cost of living relief amid re-election pitch not 'change course'

Karen Barlow
By Karen Barlow
Updated March 29 2022 - 9:07am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg delivers the budget in Parliament on Tuesday. Picture: AAP

Federal Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has cast aside concerns for inflation and pressures for budget repair in his third pandemic budget and unveiled a short-term $8.6 billion support package for struggling Australian families, including an immediate halving of the fuel excise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karen Barlow

Karen Barlow

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.