Ex-Navy seaman Jerry Nockles will be rubber-stamped as the Liberals' candidate in Eden-Monaro after his only opponent pulled out amid anger at the Scott Morrison-led move to cancel local preselections and install "captain's picks" in key seats.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
