Labor leader Anthony Albanese has vowed, if elected in May, to fix Australia's aged care crisis offering a $2.5 billion five-point plan to improve the lives of older people in care, including requiring 24/7 registered nursing care, better food and backing pay rises for aged care workers.
Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au
