The Canberra Times
Home/News/Defence

Air Force's SkyGuardian or Reaper lethal drones cancelled to pay for Project REDSPICE

Harley Dennett
By Harley Dennett
Updated April 1 2022 - 4:02am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australia was to purchase 12 armed SkyGuardian or Reaper drones at a cost of about $2 billion, which has now been cancelled. Picture: Department of Defence

The Morrison government has cancelled Australia's only armed drones project as it diverted Defence's long-term programs to pay for its cyber capability upgrade, known as project REDSPICE.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

More from Defence
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.