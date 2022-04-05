The Canberra Times
Home/News/Science and technology

Climate Change 2022: Mitigation of Climate Change report finds 1.5 degrees is out of reach

Alex Crowe
By Alex Crowe
Updated April 5 2022 - 3:45am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A man begins cleaning up after heavy flooding in Lismore last month. Picture: Getty Images

Scientists have warned of a brief and rapidly closing window to prevent global warming exceeding the Paris Agreement, in the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Crowe

Alex Crowe

Journalist

I am the science and environment reporter. My interest is in how the changing climate will affect our future socially and politically. Contact me with news tips or ideas: alex.crowe@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Science and technology
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.