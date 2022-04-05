The Canberra Times
Exclusive

New polls show ACT Liberal Senator Seselja in the fight for his political life

April 5 2022 - 7:30pm
ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja. Picture: Karleen Minney

ACT Liberal senator Zed Seselja appears in the fight for his political life amid a groundswell of support for Independent candidate David Pocock, with two new polls commissioned by climate-focused fundraising group Climate 200 showing him well short of filling a seat quota.

Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

