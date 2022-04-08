Take six two-by-four Lego bricks and you can combine them in about 915 million different ways. Ever since Danish carpenter Ole Kirk Cristiansen started making wooden toys in 1932, naming his company Lego - a twist on the Danish words "Leg Godt", meaning play well - millions of people around the world have experienced the joy this simple task can bring.
