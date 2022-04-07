The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal election 2022: Greens push to reduce retirement age, boost pension

Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 7 2022 - 11:05pm, first published 2:01pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greens welfare spokeswoman Janet Rice has announced a push to lower the retirement age to 65

More than 500,000 older Australians would get earlier access to a bolstered age pension under a $5.6 billion Greens plan.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.