New $14 million roof for National Library

Megan Doherty
By Megan Doherty
April 8 2022 - 7:30pm
Temporary protective covering on the roof of the National Library. Picture: Supplied

The National Library will be getting a new $14 million roof to replace the old one damaged in Canberra's big hailstorm more than two years ago.

