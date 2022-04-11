The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

Mrs Kim's Donuts to reopen with new management

Amy Martin
By Amy Martin
Updated April 11 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mrs Kim's Donuts is reopening under new management. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Kingston doughnut shop Mrs Kim's Donuts announced on Monday that it will be reopening this week under new management.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Martin

Amy Martin

Canberra Times lifestyle reporter

As the lifestyle reporter, I love finding out what makes people tick and giving insight into the different ways that you can enjoy the city we live in. Email: amy.martin@canberratimes.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.