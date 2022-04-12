The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News

'It's so much more than football': Emotions flow at Canberra Stadium for Matildas player Aivi Luik's $36,000 fundraising effort for brain cancer

Isobel Cootes
By Isobel Cootes
Updated April 13 2022 - 4:58am, first published April 12 2022 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Aivi Luik of the Matildas has her head shaved by Rebekah Stott of New Zealand Ferns after the International women's friendly match between the Australia Matildas and the New Zealand at GIO Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

The world game is often described as 90 minutes, 90 emotions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isobel Cootes

Isobel Cootes

Journalist

Sports reporter at The Canberra Times. A Novocastrian with a passion for football (or soccer as they call it in the capital) via The Examiner and The Port Lincoln Times.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.