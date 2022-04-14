The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics
Updated

Federal Election 2022: Frydenberg chalks up 4 per cent unemployment rate as result of govt's economic plan

Gerard Cockburn
Harley Dennett
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, Harley Dennett, and Dan Jervis-Bardy · Updated April 14 2022 - 3:07am, first published 1:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has talked up the latest jobs figures out today as "not just luck" but the result of the Coalition's economic plan.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison campaigning with Bass MP Bridget Archer on Thursday. Picture: James Croucher
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Harley Dennett

Harley Dennett

Senior Political Reporter

I'm the federal parliamentary bureau chief for the Canberra Times, via a career that's taken me from rural Victoria to Washington DC. Telling the stories of my local LGBTI community was what brought me to journalism initially, and I stayed because the stories kept getting more interesting and more important to people's lives. I've been on the campaign trail with US President Barack Obama, and I've covered Defence, public service and international governance.

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.