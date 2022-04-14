The Canberra Times
Home/News/Federal Politics

Federal Election 2022: Morrison pressured over broken promises, walks back on ICAC pledge

Gerard Cockburn
Dan Jervis-Bardy
By Gerard Cockburn, and Dan Jervis-Bardy
Updated April 14 2022 - 2:13am, first published 1:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets with new Tasmania Premier Jeremy Rockliff on the fourth day of the federal election campaign. Picture: James Croucher

Scott Morrison is under pressure over his government's string of broken promises as he walks back a pledge to establish a federal anti-corruption watchdog.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gerard Cockburn

Gerard Cockburn

Economics Reporter

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Dan Jervis-Bardy

Federal Politics Reporter

Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.

More from Federal Politics
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.