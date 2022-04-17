The Canberra Times
Woman dies at south coast beach, three others hospitalised on Easter Sunday

Miriam Webber
By Miriam Webber
Updated April 17 2022 - 8:32am, first published 6:46am
One woman has died, while three other people have been transported to hospital after 10 people were rescued from water off the rocks at a South Coast beach on Sunday afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Helicopter Service. Picture: Rohan Thomson
Miriam Webber

City reporter

I'm the Canberra Times' city reporter, digging into how the capital is developing and the issues affecting residents, businesses and community organisations. Drop me a line at miriam.webber@canberratimes.com.au

