Australian Federal Police officer Joshua Tiffen, brother Kenan Tiffen guilty of hidden camera offences

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 19 2022 - 2:11am, first published 1:45am
Brothers Joshua Tiffen, left, and Kenan Tiffen outside court in 2019.

A police officer and his identical twin brother spied on three female tenants using hidden cameras installed in the women's Canberra bedrooms, a court has found.

