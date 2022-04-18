The Canberra Times
Jarrod David Griffin, 30, faces ACT Magistrates Court accused of going equipped for theft during Easter 2022 in Canberra

By Toby Vue
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
A man who was released only two months ago and has "20-odd pages of dishonesty offences" has been refused bail after allegedly going equipped for theft during the Easter weekend.

Jarrod David Griffin is back before the ACT Magistrates Court two months after being released onto a partially suspended jail sentence.
Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

