Drunken dealer Ryan Plunkett found near Fiction nightclub with bumbag of cocaine and cash

By Lanie Tindale
Updated April 17 2022 - 8:25pm, first published 7:30pm
A young Dunlop man found near Fiction nightclub with a bumbag full of cocaine and cash risked his future for $650, a magistrate told him during sentencing at the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Dealer with bumbag of cocaine and cash 'nearly ruined life for $650'
