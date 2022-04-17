Dealer with bumbag of cocaine and cash 'nearly ruined life for $650'

A young Dunlop man found near Fiction nightclub with a bumbag full of cocaine and cash risked his future for $650, a magistrate told him during sentencing at the ACT Magistrates Court on Thursday.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
I am a trainee at The Canberra Times. I currently cover breaking news, as well as an assortment of other random topics. I previously worked in digital news. Email tips or cute dog videos to lanie.tindale@canberratimes.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.