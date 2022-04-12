The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Adriaan Roodt inquest: Family urges ACT Coroner's court to recommend changes to public schools' outdoor safety culture

TV
By Toby Vue
Updated April 12 2022 - 7:47am, first published 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris Roodt (left) at Mt Ainslie and his son Adriaan. Pictures: Karleen Minney, Supplied

The family of a teenager described as a "ray of sunshine" who died during a school trip continues "to struggle with the idea that there was no prosecution" against the Education Directorate as they urge for changes to public schools' outdoor safety culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TV

Toby Vue

Court reporter

Toby Vue joined The Canberra Times in April 2021 and is a court reporter after covering the round in NSW and Queensland. He has also reported on regional and rural affairs, local government and sport. He was a Sunday Canberra Times reporter. Email: t.vue@canberratimes.com.au.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.