Neil Finn tests positive, Crowded House postpone Dreamers Are Waiting tour

Karen Hardy
By Karen Hardy
Updated April 19 2022 - 12:42am, first published 12:30am
Neil Finn, second from right, has tested positive and the new line-up will postpone the tour. Picture: Supplied

Crowded House have postponed the final four shows of their Australian Dreamers Are Waiting tour - including Canberra on April 21 - as Neil Finn has tested positive for COVID.

