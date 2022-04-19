Labor still believes the government's highly-paid disaster recovery boss should have quit over controversial comments at the height of flood crisis, but has stopped short of committing to sacking him if Anthony Albanese wins next month's election.
Dan covers federal politics from Parliament House, with a special focus on climate policy and the NDIS. He has previously reported on ACT politics and urban affairs since joining the Canberra Times in 2018.
