Federal Election 2022: Disaster boss under threat if Labor wins

Dan Jervis-Bardy
April 19 2022 - 7:00pm
Labor's emergency management spokesman, Murray Watt, says the national disaster agency boss Shane Stone should have resigned after controversial comments at the height of the flood crisis. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong

Labor still believes the government's highly-paid disaster recovery boss should have quit over controversial comments at the height of flood crisis, but has stopped short of committing to sacking him if Anthony Albanese wins next month's election.

