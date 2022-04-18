The Canberra Times
Hold your horses on PM's re-election prospects

Crispin Hull
By Crispin Hull
April 18 2022 - 7:30pm
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has to neutralise any impression that he messed up during the pandemic - or broke a promise to set up an integrity commission. Picture: James Croucher

Yes, there was a "gaffe" last week, and Labor's wide but shallow support in the opinion polls this week looked a little bit shallower. But this week's polls did not change one fundamental in this supposed two-horse race - the 6 to 7 percentage-point drop in the Coalition primary vote since 2019.

