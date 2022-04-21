The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Jomal Nchouki pleads guilty to drug trafficking charge after Belconnen Bunnings bust

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 21 2022 - 1:19am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jomal Nchouki outside court earlier this week. Picture: Blake Foden

A former bikie boss's brother has admitted to drug trafficking after police claimed to have busted him with up to $180,000 worth of cocaine in searches at the Belconnen Bunnings and his Canberra home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.