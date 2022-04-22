The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Prison 'almost pointless' for promising artist Peter Crawford, says Justice Michael Elkaim

BF
By Blake Foden
April 22 2022 - 7:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Peter Crawford, who stole a safe from a Canberra supermarket. Picture: Facebook

Sentencing a promising artist with hundreds of convictions to more prison time is "almost pointless", according to a judge who described the man's life as a "tragedy" while extending his stint behind bars.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.