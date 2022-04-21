The Canberra Times
ACT Policing charge South Coast man with sex offences

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 21 2022 - 10:17pm, first published 10:15pm
A 19-year-old Queensland man has been charged with five counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The man is scheduled to appear in the ACT Magistrates court on Friday. Picture: Karleen Minney
Local News

