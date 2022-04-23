The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Canberra Royals reign over Queanbeyan Whites to bury John I Dent Cup demons of yesteryear

Caden Helmers
By Caden Helmers
Updated April 23 2022 - 8:12am, first published 7:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln Smith scored a try. Picture: Keegan Carroll

This one felt like a long time coming for the Canberra Royals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caden Helmers

Caden Helmers

Sports Journalist

My passion for journalism can be traced back to Mighty Ducks match reports and reading the Sunday paper with my old man. A love of sport turned into a passion for telling stories, breaking news and being a reliable voice.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.