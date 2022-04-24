The Canberra Times
Scott Morrison, Richard Marles pay tribute to Ukraine in Darwin Anzac dawn service

Doug Dingwall
Doug Dingwall
Updated April 25 2022 - 12:03am, first published April 24 2022 - 10:45pm
Political leaders have paid tribute to Ukrainians defending their nation against the Russian invasion as they honoured Australian veterans and services personnel at an Anzac Day dawn service in Darwin.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison after attending a dawn service in Darwin on Monday. Picture: Doug Dingwall
