David Pocock slams Advance Australia 'smear campaign' painting as a Greens candidate

Sarah Basford Canales
By Sarah Basford Canales
Updated April 26 2022 - 7:56am, first published 7:30am
Political advertising by conservative activist group Advance Australia is targeting independent ACT candidate for the senate David Pocock. Picture: Elesa Kurtz

Independent senate candidate David Pocock has again taken to social media to defend himself against a "smear campaign" by a right-wing activist group.

