Who is spending the most political money on Facebook?

By Karen Barlow
Updated April 19 2022 - 8:28pm, first published 7:30pm
Well-funded conservative right-wing lobby group Advance Australia is now pouring anti-Labor, anti-Greens and more pointedly anti-David Pocock ads onto Facebook and Instagram feeds, spending just over $25,000 in the past seven days on political advertising on those platforms.

An image of the anti-Labor advertising seen on the streets of Canberra. Picture: Twitter/AndrewBrownAU
Chief Political Correspondent

Karen Barlow is ACM's Chief Political Correspondent. Working in the federal press gallery, she investigates and writes about federal politics and government. She has an interest in integrity, leadership and social equity. She has covered two Olympics and been to Antarctica twice. Contact her on karen.barlow@canberratimes.com.au

