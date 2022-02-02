coronavirus, politics, rallies, far right, COVID-19, vaccines, donations

A right wing political group claiming vaccine mandates are a power grab by government received the second largest single donation last financial year, donation records show. Returns from the Australian Electoral Commission shows a single donation of $650,000 from a private company known as Silver River Investment Holdings was given to Advance Australia during financial year 2021. Advance Australia is a fringe political lobby group claiming COVID-19 numbers are botched by bureaucrats and the coral bleaching in the Great Barrier Reef is "natural". The donation returns have coincided with two consecutive days of anti-vax rallies in Canberra which have targeted both Parliament House and the National Press Club where Prime Minister Scott Morrison was speaking on Tuesday. READ MORE: Documents obtained from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission reveals Silver River Investment Holdings is owned by Elizabeth and Simon Fenwick. Mr Fenwick's name also appears on the AEC donation disclosure. According to the AEC, Advance Australia garnered $1.32 million in political donations. The second largest donation came in at $350,000 from a trust under the name of Cartwright Investment Corp Pty Ltd ATF Burleigh Trust and is registered to the same Sydney address as Silver Lake. ASIC records also show the trust is wholly owned by Ms Fenwick. The returns also show the majority of donations made to party were from affluent Sydney suburbs, including Bayview, Vaucluse, Double Bay and Mosman. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

