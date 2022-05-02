Seeking to appeal to the female gaze, Albanese posed for a Women's Weekly photoshoot and an "at home" interview for the March 2022 edition, looking fit, well-dressed, and modern. Once the magazine hit the stands, many took to social media to profess their attraction to his new look. This is what the youth call a "thirst trap", broadly defined as a sexy photograph or video posted on social media with the intent of inspiring ("trapping") attraction ("thirst"). It's not the first time a Labor leader has set such a trap. In the lead-up to the South Australian election, then-Opposition Leader Peter Malinauskas was photographed at the Adelaide aquatic centre, posing shirtless to show off his impressive physique, which received significant media and social media attention. While thirst traps might not necessarily win elections, they can be a useful tool for State Daddies to differentiate themselves from the daggy dads. It's important to note, however, that such a strategy is not available to women politicians, who would risk objectification and attacks on their credibility and legitimacy.

