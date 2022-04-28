The Canberra Times
Home/Election 2022
Subscriber • Opinion

Advance Australia corflutes suggest it's lucky David Pocock was tougher when he was a Wallaby

Steve Evans
By Steve Evans
Updated April 28 2022 - 3:36am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fake David Pocock core flutes on Yamba Drive, and Pocock in his Wallabies rugby days. Picture: Elesa Kurtz, Jamila Toderas

David Pocock is very annoyed. He is, he tells us, the victim of lies. He complains that he is the butt of smears and slurs.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Evans

Steve Evans

Reporter

Steve Evans is a reporter on The Canberra Times. He's been a BBC correspondent in New York, London, Berlin and Seoul and the sole reporter/photographer/paper deliverer on The Glen Innes Examiner in country New South Wales. "All the jobs have been fascinating - and so it continues."

Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.