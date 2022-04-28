The Canberra Times
Canberra Health Services centre opens in Molonglo Valley

Hannah Neale
By Hannah Neale
Updated April 28 2022 - 1:35am, first published 1:30am
A new healthcare centre has opened in Molonglo Valley to provide free access to pregnancy care, maternal and children's health, women's health counselling and children's asthma care appointments.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith. Picture: Sitthixay Ditthavong
Hannah Neale

Hannah Neale

Reporter

Hannah is a general reporter with The Canberra Times. She is currently covering the early breaking news shift and is ready to chase your morning headlines. Hannah started as a journalist with The Southern Highland News and The Goulburn Post before moving to the ACT. Twitter: @neale_hannah

