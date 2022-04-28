The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Karawera Rerekura granted bail after allegedly breaking man's jaw at Summernats car festival

BF
By Blake Foden
April 28 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Karawera Rerekura, who has pleaded not guilty to a single charge. Picture: Facebook

A Summernats attendee was seen "cheering" after he allegedly broke another man's jaw during a burnout show at the popular Canberra car festival, according to court documents.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.