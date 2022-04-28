The Canberra Times
Home/News/Latest News
Subscriber

Hayden Todkill granted bail on attempted murder charge after Kingston stabbing

BF
By Blake Foden
Updated April 28 2022 - 1:05am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden Todkill, who was granted bail on Thursday. Picture: Facebook

Video footage shows a party boat birthday boy repeatedly approaching and attacking a retreating construction worker, who eventually stabs him in an alleged murder attempt, a magistrate has said.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BF

Blake Foden

Canberra Times court reporter

As a journalist, I've covered everything from a royal tour and a terror attack to international sport. After stints in New Zealand, the UK and the Canary Islands, I returned to Australia in 2018. These days, I cover the ACT and Queanbeyan courts.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Canberra news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.