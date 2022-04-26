The Canberra Times
Connor John Manns, 23, committed for ACT Supreme Court trial for attempted murder in Casey, Canberra

By Toby Vue
Updated April 26 2022 - 5:01am, first published 4:10am
Connor John Manns has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder. Picture: Facebook

A man has been committed for trial in the ACT Supreme Court charged with attempted murder after he allegedly fired a gun several times in a Canberra suburb.

