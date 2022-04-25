The Canberra Times
Subscriber

Sean Timothy McKenna, 48, faces ACT Magistrates Court for rape, indecent acts against woman

By Toby Vue
Updated April 25 2022 - 1:11am, first published 1:10am
A public servant charged with raping and committing indecent acts on a woman has been granted bail after a brief appearance in the ACT Magistrates Court on Anzac Day.

Sean Timothy McKenna, 48, appeared via phone in court on Monday.
