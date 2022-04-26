The Canberra Times
Hayden Todkill accused of attempted murder following Lake Burley Griffin party boat cruise

By Blake Foden
Updated April 26 2022 - 8:27am, first published 7:00am
Hayden Todkill, who has been charged with offences that include attempted murder. Picture: Facebook

A construction worker stabbed a party boat birthday boy several times when fights erupted on the back of claims a drink had been spilt on a woman, police have alleged.

