The federal election is getting loose with insults between leaders, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison savaged Opposition leader Anthony Albanese as a "complete loose unit" on the economy today.
Mr Morrison, speaking in Newcastle, argued the Labor leader's wages push will "throw fuel on the fire" of rising interest rates and cost of living.
This came after Mr Albanese said he didn't want wages to "go backward" after being asked on the ABC's 7.30 program last night if he supported the claim by the Australian Council of Trade Unions for a greater-than-inflation 5.5 per cent rise in the minimum wage.
The Prime Minister used this as an opportunity to say Mr Albanese's call was "incredible reckless" and demonstrated a lack of understanding about the link between wages, interest rates and the cost of living.
"[Mr Albanese] has had a lot to say about cost of living. He's got no solutions or policies to put downward pressure on it. And what he did yesterday, would only exacerbate it, it would only make the problem worse," Mr Morrison said.
Rather ironically, the Prime Minister refused to nominate a figure for the minimum wage, as he dodged questions on whether he would be comfortable seeing the nation's lowest-paid workers suffer an effective pay cut.
It is yet another war of words between the two leaders of the major parties, as many Australians are likely counting down the days until this ends.
Beyond the Labor and Liberal parties, criticism is coming at all parts of politics around the Prime Minister's doubling down on his scathing attack against a federal ICAC body.
Dr Haines told a discussion panel on integrity the comments were a deliberate attempt to rubbish the push for a stronger anti-corruption body.
Potentially this is why Labor is targeting leafy Liberal land in North Sydney, as Mr Albanese and Labor candidate Catherine Renshaw were there promoting their childcare policy.
Olivia is a reporter for the Canberra Times. She has covered local news, arts, education and business and is beginning her rotation with Federal Politics. Olivia started as an intern in August 2021 and began her career with the Times after completing her studies at the ANU in November 2021.
