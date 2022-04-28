The Canberra Times
The Informer: Opposition leader heckled as 'loose unit' in the election

Olivia Ireland
By Olivia Ireland
Updated May 12 2022 - 7:19am, first published April 28 2022 - 6:30am
Anthony Albanese campaigning in North Sydney on Wednesday. Picture: Steve Evans

The federal election is getting loose with insults between leaders, as Prime Minister Scott Morrison savaged Opposition leader Anthony Albanese as a "complete loose unit" on the economy today.

