Prime Minister Scott Morrison has lashed out at critics of his stance on an integrity watchdog, saying he doesn't care what lawyers think and suggesting federal bureaucrats are less exposed to corruption than state public servants.
Mr Morrison doubled down on his attacks on the NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption, which he has described as a "kangaroo court", as Labor and independents promise a stronger integrity agency for the federal government.
Asked about his criticisms in a press conference on Tuesday, he said: "I stand by everything I've said on this matter."
"What may or may not work at a state level is not a guide to what should be done at a federal level, and I don't believe the NSW ICAC model is the right model for the federal jurisdiction," Mr Morrison said.
"I have serious criticisms of the NSW ICAC model, I've never been a fan of how it's conducted itself.
"And I don't care barristers and lawyers and others up there in Macquarie Street - I don't mean in the Parliament, I mean sitting around in the barristers chambers - disagree with me.
"They disagree with me all the time. I've never had much truck with them over the course of my entire political career.
"It's just not about having any integrity division, one that is driven by populism, one that's just been driven by the latest thought bubble."
Mr Morrison said matters relating to integrity differed at a federal level compared to state government.
"At a state level, you're dealing with development consents, you're dealing with gaming, you're dealing with gambling and horse racing and a range of other issues which are very different sets of issues, and service delivery, to what you're dealing with at a federal level.
"The principal issues you're dealing with at a federal level are issues around taxation, competition policy, you're dealing with law enforcement integrity, you're dealing also with immigration decisions.
"The difference is this, that when it comes to issues of decisions made by the federal government, all the things I'm referring to, those decisions are made at arm's length by officials and that's why the first phase of our integrity commission proposal has already been implemented."
Mr Morrison said the government had reformed the integrity commission overseeing federal law enforcement officials and expanded its jurisdiction to the ACCC, Tax Office and other financial regulatory authorities.
"That is important because they are the things that federal governments deal with and we've already put $50 million dollars in to support that."
Advocates for a stronger anti-corruption agency have argued it should cover areas of substantial government spending, including procurement contracts, community grants and capital works.
A federal ICAC model proposed by independent MP Helen Haines identifies multiple high risk areas of Commonwealth public administration, including major procurement and capital works, grants and subsidies, law enforcement, regulatory enforcement of industry and commerce, border crime and transboundary corruption, elections, and the use of contractors.
NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet, who has previously rejected Mr Morrison's "kangaroo court" comments, said they disagreed on the operation of his state's ICAC but the pair had the same view on driving integrity in public office.
"At its heart, what we both agreed on is that there should be integrity agencies in place that ensure the best standards in public life. And whether that's in a public service or in politicians, that is the expectation right around the country and in NSW.
"I agree with the Prime Minister in relation to it's not a one-size-fits-all approach. With our integrity agency, the ICAC in NSW, differs from other integrity agencies in other state jurisdictions."
Mr Perrottet said in NSW the ICAC had played an important role in maintaining high standards in public office and in the public service.
NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption Commissioner Stephen Rushton told a NSW parliamentary review people referring to the ICAC as a "kangaroo court" were "buffoons".
Mr Rushton said the "uniformed comment" had the potential to undermine the commission's work, and public confidence in public administration.
"To those buffoons who have repeatedly described this commission as a kangaroo court, I would say ... it is deeply offensive to the hard-working staff of the commission. It undermines the institution," he said.
Doug Dingwall is The Canberra Times' Public Service Editor. He writes about government and federal politics, and edits The Public Sector Informant. He has an interest in integrity and industrial relations. Previously he worked at The Examiner in Launceston, where he won a Tasmanian Human Rights Award in 2016 for his reporting. Contact him on doug.dingwall@canberratimes.com.au
